Suspect accused of murder turns himself in to Gwinnett County police, officials say

A man accused of murder turned himself in Gwinnett Police on Tuesday, officials said.

Miguel Rodriguez, 19, is accused of murdering 45-year-old Felipe Velasco last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn early Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found Velasco, who they say had been shot inside of the home. He was taken to the hospital, but died upon arrival.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rodriguez turned himself in to police on Tuesday and is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Detectives believe that Rodriguez was visiting the home when there was an argument between he and the victim which resulted in the shooting, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: