Suspect accused of punching 11 customers, employees at Kansas City Walmart, police say

A person arrested at a Kansas City Walmart on Monday is accused of punching several people at the store.

Officers were called to the Walmart at 8551 N. Boardwalk Avenue just before 6:45 p.m. Monday after they received a call of an assault, according to an initial report.

While officers were en route to the store, they also received a report of shots fired inside the Walmart.

The reports of an active shooter were soon declared unfounded, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said Monday evening.

Instead, the suspect, who was later taken into custody in the Walmart parking lot, was accused of punching approximately 11 store employees and customers. Police said he was not armed.

The victims were treated at the scene, police said. No one was hospitalized.