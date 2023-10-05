Suspect accused of several house break-ins sought in Somerville

Authorities are asking for the public’s help looking for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple homes in Somerville.

Somerville Police say the person pictured broke into three houses between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. near the Powder House Rotary. The suspect allegedly entered through unlocked doors. It’s unclear what the suspect took, if anything, once they gained access inside.

Residents in the area are being urged to lock all doors and windows overnight, especially ones on the ground floor, and to report any suspicious sights or persons to police.

The investigation into the break-ins remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

