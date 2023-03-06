Suspect accused of shooting 16-year-old girl at motel in Monroeville appears in court

A shooting at a motel in Monroeville sent a 16-year-old girl to the hospital in January.

Monday in court was the first time we’ve seen the suspect, 18-year-old Daronte Brown, after police said he was on the run for a month.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what the suspect’s lawyer had to say about why he fled and what court documents say he threatened to do to the victim.

