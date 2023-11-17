Suspect accused of shooting deputies now faces federal carjacking charges, too

Nov. 17—LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man accused in the shooting of two Robeson County Sheriff's deputies now faces federal carjacking charges, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

A criminal complaint filed today (Friday) alleges that Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., carjacked a vehicle with the intent to cause serious bodily injury. If convicted, Locklear would face up to 25 years in prison.

"The brave men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. "Our office will bring swift prosecution against individuals who intentionally try to bring harm to those who have taken an oath to protect their communities. We are proud to partner with Sheriff [Burnis] Wilkins and District Attorney Matt Scott to address violent crime in Robeson County."

"This is yet another example of the importance of working alongside our federal partners in such a way to bring violent offenders to justice," Wilkins said. "The criminal complaint filed today by the U.S. Attorney's Office is the first step in ensuring that this suspect is held accountable for his violent actions that have plagued this county for years."

According to the complaint, Locklear is accused to have shot and injured two Robeson County Sheriff's deputies who were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him.

After being struck by gunfire, both deputies took cover behind their patrol car, according to a prepared RCSO statement. Locklear is then alleged to have entered the driver's side of the patrol car and put the car into reverse as one deputy was located on the ground behind the patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy was able to push himself partially out of the way before Locklear reversed over his leg with the car, according to the Sheriff's Office. Locklear was able to drive away with the patrol vehicle and fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. The incident was captured on the deputies' body cameras.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made today's announcement. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Foxx is prosecuting the case, , according to the Sheriff's Office.

A copy of this press release is located on our website. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No.7:23-CR-01286-RJ.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

