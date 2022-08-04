Suspect accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker recaptured months after accidental release

The man accused of gunning down Lady Gaga’s dogwalker has been recaptured nearly four months after he was mistakenly released from a Los Angeles jail.

James Howard Jackson was arrested in Palmdale, just north of L.A., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday. He’s one of three people facing charges in connection with the attempted murder of Ryan Fischer on Feb. 24, 2021, while he was out for a stroll in Hollywood with the pop star’s French bulldogs.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Jackson opened fire on Fischer while two other suspects, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, grabbed two out of the three pups and then fled in a nearby vehicle.

The dogs — named Koji and Gustav — were returned two days later.

Investigators have said the men were unaware the Frenchies — worth thousands on the black market — belonged to the Oscar winner and had targeted the dogs simply due to their hefty price tags.

Police in April arrested five suspects in connection with the incident, including Jackson. He was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Shortly after his arrest, however, Jackson was erroneously released from prison due to a “clerical error” and has remained on the lam ever since. His disappearance triggered a months-long search, with the U.S. Marshals offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

It’s not clear whether the money played a role in Jackson’s rearrest.

White and Whaley were also hit with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery in connection with the incident. Two others, Harold White and Jennifer McBride, have also been charged as accessories after the fact.