Suspect accused of shooting Wake County deputy escapes from jail in Virginia

One of the men accused of murder in the death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped from jail, according to media reports.

On Monday morning, the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office in Prince Edward County, Virginia, posted on Facebook that two inmates had escaped from the local Piedmont Regional Jail.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, has reported that one of the escapees is Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26.

On Aug. 11, 2022, Byrd was found shot multiple times in a rural area near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge roads. His canine partner, Sasha, was still in the unmarked SUV and survived the shooting.

Alder Marin Sotelo makes his first court appearance in Wake County on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. He was charged with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was found fatally wounded on August 12, 2022.

Marin Sotelo was accused of murder in Byrd’s death along with his brother Arturo Marin Sotelo. The two evaded capture for several days before being taken into custody near Winston-Salem.

The N&O has reached out to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the Piedmont Regional Jail and the U.S. Marshal’s Service about Marin Sotelo’s escape. None has responded yet.