Suspect accused of slashing Asian man during Brooklyn subway argument arrested

The suspect accused of hurling anti-Asian remarks and slashing an Asian man on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, has been arrested.

Nicholas Martin, 24, turned himself in at the 105th Precinct in Queens on Thursday. The suspect from Springfield Gardens faces two counts of assault, one of which is being charged as a hate crime.

Martin first got into an altercation with three children at East Broadway station before getting into a verbal dispute with a 39-year-old Asian man riding a southbound F train approaching York Street station in Brooklyn at around 3:15 p.m. on May 31.

According to police, both men spouted racial slurs before their argument turned physical. Martin reportedly slashed the victim in the chest and neck with a knife before he escaped the York Street station into Dumbo.

The victim was treated for his injuries at The Brooklyn Hospital Center and is now recovering.

Featured Image via New York Police Department

