Suspect accused of smashing G-Wagon into 30 cars has spent jailtime trying to climb through ceiling

Last month, a Gwinnett County man was arrested at McDonald’s after he allegedly smashed a high-end Mercedes G-Wagon SUV into dozens of cars in a Duluth neighborhood.

Video from witnesses that was shared with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson shows Patrick John Humes, 37, hit 30 cars as he continued down the road.

Humes was waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning but appeared in a Gwinnett courtroom right after for a bond hearing.

During the bond hearing, jail officers testified that Humes and another prisoner had been damaging the jail by crawling into the ceiling and breaking water pipes. They also say in the two weeks he’s been in jail, he’s been acting “strange.”

After his arrest, police said he was likely suffering a mental health crisis.

Humes’ father testified that his son’s mental issues have been getting worse and he had stopped taking his medication.

Defense attorneys asked for Humes to be released on bond to a mental health facility, but the judge denied the request.

Once the judge denied bond, he began talking over the judge.

“Your honor, at this time I’d like to say something, please. At this time, I’d like to file an emergency motion to recuse...I’d like to recuse you as a judge,” Humes said.

The 37-year-old defendant was then taken out of the courtroom by deputies.

He is still being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

