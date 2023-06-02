Suspect accused of snatching necklace from woman outside Roxbury church sought by police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they say a suspect stole a necklace off a woman’s neck Sunday morning while she was outside a church.

The necklace allegedly had the wedding band of the woman’s deceased husband attached to it.

Boston Police say the attack happened around 11:45 a.m. on May 28 in the area of 241 Blue Hill Avenue. The victim was allegedly approached by an unknown man who ripped the chain from her neck and then tried stealing the victim’s purse. Officials say the victim was able to fight him off and he fled on foot towards Maywood Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-twenties with a stocky build, wearing a white shirt and denim shorts with a large bruise on his left leg, according to Boston Police. They say he may walk with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

