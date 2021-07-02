Suspect accused of stealing tools from VEC contractor

Jul. 1—A Volunteer Energy Cooperative employee working on power lines in the Mayland area reported tools stolen from his work truck and one man was arrested in connection with the theft.

The tools were recovered.

Gregory Timothy Abston, 49, 1795 Junior Camp Rd., is charged with one count of auto burglary in connection with the June 15 incident that occurred on Junior Camp Rd.

The victim told deputies that he was working on the power line near the Abston home and observed a man he identified as Abston mowing a yard near where he parked his vehicle.

When the man returned to his GMC Sonoma pickup, he found the passenger side window broken and a tool bag containing an estimated $1,200 worth of tools missing.

He approached the Abston residence and found a strap that had been cut from his tool bag lying in the driveway. The worker left the scene and contacted the sheriff's department, according to Deputy Bobby Moore's report.

When the worker and a deputy returned to the scene, a search of the property took place and it is alleged that during the search, Abston made the comment, "Get rid of the law and I will get your bag back within an hour."

The deputy and worker then left the area with the deputy parking nearby. The worker returned to the residence and was handed his bag of tools by the suspect and the suspect's sister.

On June 18, a warrant for Abston's arrest was served on the suspect. He was placed under $2,500 bond and faces a hearing in General Sessions Court.

