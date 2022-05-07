Suspect accused of threats with 11-inch knife as Somersworth police face familiar problem

SOMERSWORTH — An AIREX employee was allegedly threatened Thursday morning outside the business by a man with an 11-inch knife.

Police say the suspect, identified as transient and 57 years old, was peering into the manufacturing business' windows around 10 a.m., when the employee approached him. The man said he was looking for a job. When told the business was not hiring, the man allegedly became agitated and walked behind the building. The concerned employee followed and asked him to leave, and the man allegedly threatened to stab the employee, according to police and court documents.

“He allegedly took out a knife, brandished it and made some threats,” Somersworth police Capt. Matthew Duval said. “That's when the employee went back into the building and called the police, as the man ran off into the woods off Blackwater Road.”

The Somersworth Police Department.

In Somersworth: Three commercial projects to break ground. What you need to know.

An extensive search was conducted, but the man was not located until two hours later, when an officer radioed to say he had spotted a man matching the description.

When confronted by police, the man allegedly fled and an officer pursued him on foot for approximately a quarter of a mile, catching up with him in the area of the Forest Glade Cemetery. That is where police say the man stopped running, turned around and held out the “large knife” toward the pursuing officer.

Duval said Sgt. Joe Geary was able to maintain his distance from the suspect, who was known to police, and engaged in de-escalation methods.

Lt. Gary O’Brien and Sergeant Erich Lutz soon arrived, according to Duval, using a bean-bag shotgun to convince the suspect to drop the knife. It’s a less-lethal gun that shoots a synthetic bag filled with lead pellets instead of bullets, used to disable a suspect. Duval said the bean-bag weapon was never fired because the suspect started to cooperate at the sight of it. Officers took the man into custody uninjured without further incident, he said. The man's 11-inch hunting knife was taken as evidence.

Story continues

'It's wonderful': Dover residents of multiple faiths join together in prayer

“Sgt. Joe Geary had dealt with him in the past, so he tried to build a rapport with the man to keep him engaged, build trust and keep the verbal communication going, even after sprinting a quarter-mile to chase him,” Duval said. “Since it was a wooded cemetery and not a populated area, we were able to give him room to breathe, talk and think. We were able to engage him and not force him to make a bad decision. In seconds, he could have turned on the officers and charged them, which would have had a different, tragic story.”

Bruce Cormier, 57, with no known address was charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon (a felony) and resisting arrest or detention (misdemeanor). Cormier was recently released on personal recognizance for the same charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon in nearby Rochester. An attempt to reach Cormier's attorney in the public defender's office was not immediately successful.

Homeless encampments issue arises again

Police said they suspect that Cormier lives in the woods behind the public works area, north of the encampments on private property surrounding Willand Pond and Willand Drive, which city police cleared late last year, at the request of the landowner Corey Garabedian.

The Willand Drive warming center, which served as a temporary overnight shelter this winter, operated from November though March. It is where people removed from the encampments were sent for shelter and resources.

Betsey Andrews Parker, leader of shelter operator Community Action Partnership of Strafford County which works year-round with the homeless population, said prior to the shelter’s closure on April 1 that she expected some clients would return to living in the woods this spring.

"Not if we can help it," she said at the time. "However there is a housing shortage in our area. And some people are going to be left with options such as going back and camping in woods."

Previous story: Willand Drive shelter closing. Return to living in woods only option for some.

Somersworth police said what Andrews Parker predicted is exactly the case.

“Unfortunately, when they closed the shelter a lot of people had no place to go, so they just went back out into the woods,” Duval said. “We've been working with landowners and we are working with the homeless population to try to get them moved to somewhere safe. It's a constant battle. Many are not able to get into shelters because of their situations, especially those with substance abuse, mental illness and other social issues that they are trying to deal with.”

Duval said there have been five landowners who have reached out to the department about the trespassing and camping that started back up.

“We’re trying to address that, and we are trying to work with everyone. Unfortunately due to their circumstances, for many it's just a circle they’re stuck in,” Duval said, noting there’s often multiple factors that keep someone unhoused that can also lead to interactions with police.

Amy Malone, the youth drop-in resource supervisor at Waypoint, volunteered at the warming this winter. Malone said that there continues to be a shortage in shelter beds, affordable housing and mental health workers. While progress has been made in building a network of strong supportive service programs in the region, Malone said someone cannot fully get on their feet without their basic needs met.

“When I think about all of the people that were utilizing that low barrier drop-in center over the winter, they are the most vulnerable,” Malone said. “A lot of them were very difficult to house because of substance use disorders or mental mental. And yes, it's illegal to be homeless because land is either private property or city property. But, everybody's human and, regardless of their sobriety status, deserves a safe place to lay their head at night.”

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth NH suspect accused of threats with 11-inch knife