Suspect accused of throwing burning ‘substance’ in woman’s face on NYC subway arrested in Atlanta

A fugitive who was on the run in for nearly a month after what officers said was an unprovoked attack on a subway train was caught in Atlanta Tuesday.

The attack happened on Dec. 2. According to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Rodlin Gravesande threw an unknown substance into a woman’s face at a Brooklyn-area subway station.

The victim reportedly suffered first and second degree burns to her face.

According to investigators, Gravesande and the victim has no prior relationship and Gravesande’s motive is unclear.

Fulton County deputies along with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Gravesande on Tuesday at a home in southeast Atlanta she was reportedly visiting.

Gravesande is facing multiple charges including assault with intent to cause disfigurement and assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

