Suspect accused in Ulta thefts across California arrested in Sacramento, police say

A suspect accused of stealing from Ulta stores in the Bay Area and Los Angeles region was arrested in Sacramento by capital region authorities on suspicion of stealing from another Ulta in Rocklin.

The suspect, whose identifying details were not disclosed by police, is from the Bay Area, Rocklin police said in a social media post detailing the arrest. Officers were investigating a $2,000 theft from Ulta in Rocklin.

The Sacramento County Probation Department helped Rocklin police officers arrest the suspect, who is on probation from Sacramento County, post-release community supervision in Placer County and has a $100,000 warrant out of Yolo County, police said.

The Rocklin Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking comment.