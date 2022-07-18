Suspect accused in Young Dolph murder appearing in court

One of the suspects accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph is appearing in court today.

Cornelius Smith, 32, is making a court appearance this morning to see if he can get a bond.

Smith, and Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, 24, are accused of murdering Adolph Thorton Jr. on Nov. 17 while he was in Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Smith is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him inside Makeda’s Cookies at the time of the shooting.

Records show that both Smith and Johnson are set to appear in court together on July 29.

