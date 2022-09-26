Suspect with active arrest warrant flees the scene and dies in crash

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that Monday at approximately 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic fatality involving a single vehicle.

Reports state that a patrol officer in a marked vehicle was in the area of 103rd Street when he recognized a suspect in his 20′s with active arrest warrant that was driving a blue Chevrolet Camaro. The suspect’s arrest warrant was for several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Before the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver attempted to flee the scene. The driver accelerated to a high speed after seeing the officer and began speeding south on Brannon Avenue from 103rd Street.

When he arrived at the 8200 block of Caravelle Drive, he could not control his vehicle. He then proceeded to run over a curb and crashed onto a tree.

The driver was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue where he was later pronounced deceased.

This marks the 130th traffic fatality in Duval County this year. JSO states that they are in the early stages of this investigation, and there is a lot of work to done before finding out all the details of this incident.

