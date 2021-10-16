Suspect in Acworth armed robbery arrested

Oct. 16—A man responsible for three armed robberies in Georgia, including one in Acworth Sept. 2, has been arrested, according to Acworth police.

Maryland's Jason Dixon, 54, has been charged with bank robbery by force or violence, a federal crime.

Wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, Dixon walked into the Credit Union of Georgia at 3130 Cobb Parkway Sept. 2 with a gun, "claimed to have an explosive device" and demanded money, according to city police.

Witnesses described him at the time as between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with olive-toned skin, balding dark hair, a light beard and a "medium to large build," according to police.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, but Dixon was said to have left with an "undisclosed amount of cash."

The Acworth Police Department, FBI and other law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation. On Oct. 1, the FBI executed a search warrant at Dixon's home and found evidence linking him to the robberies, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and people with information are encouraged to call the department at 770-974-1232.