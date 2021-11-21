Suspect in Acworth double homicide in custody

Nov. 20—Cobb police have identified a man they believe is responsible for the murder of an Acworth couple this week.

Acworth's Matthew Lanz, 22, has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Cobb Police Department spokesman Wayne Delk.

Lanz is being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges related to Friday's stabbing of a Sandy Springs police officer.

Cobb police found Justin Hicks and his wife Amber, both 31, dead from gunshot wounds in their Acworth home near Bells Ferry Road on Thursday morning.

Police also found in that home the couple's 2-year-old toddler, who was unharmed. The toddler is now with family members, according to Cobb police.

A day later, Sandy Springs police responded to a reported burglary. When they arrived, an officer was attacked by Lanz, according to Sandy Springs police. Another officer shot Lanz, who was treated at a local hospital, police said.