Suspect admits to assaulting homicide victim in slaying at Lexington motel, records say

The suspects involved in last Friday’s homicide at a Lexington motel admitted their guilt to police during an interview at the scene of the crime, according to court documents.

An arrest citation says officers were sent out to the Catalina Motel on West New Circle Road Friday regarding a homicide. When officers arrived, they made contact with Danny Sims, 50.

Sims told police he struck the victim, William Ashby, 64, with a metal object several times, according to court documents. Sims also told police Alysha Noel, 30, stabbed and cut the victim.

Sims told police he and Noel moved the body around while cleaning up the crime scene and threw away Ashby’s belongings in an attempt to conceal them, according to court documents.

Ashby was pronounced dead at 2:43 p.m. by the Fayette County Coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said his cause of death was still under investigation.

Sims and Noel are set to be arraigned in court Monday afternoon. They’re both being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without bond.

Coroner releases name of Lexington homicide victim. Man, woman charged with murder.