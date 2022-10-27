Suspect admits to ordering hits on witnesses, denies murdering a father outside country club

The gang member accused of killing a father outside a wedding admits he ordered hits on witnesses — but insists he did not commit the murder.

The brother of the victim, 34-year-old Christian Broder, identified Jayden Myrick as the killer, but Myrick once again said he didn’t do it.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in the Fulton County courtroom as prosecutors cross-examined Myrick.

Prosecutor Christopher Sperry showed the jury the bullet that killed Broder in July 2018.

Sperry said Myrick chose to fire that bullet into Broder as he left a wedding and waited for an Uber with friends and family.

“And because of his choices, we are here today,” he said to the jury.

Myrick, then 17, faces more than a dozen charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault, gang activity and armed robbery.

Broder’s brother and a woman with the group that night pointed to a photo of Myrick and said he was the person who robbed them and shot Broder.

But Myrick took the stand in his own defense and said he was nowhere near the capital city country club that night.

“At night time I was at Meisha house,” Myrick said.

But two of his codefendants said they were with him when he shot Broder.

Myrick said they were trying to frame him and his attorney pointed to another person as the shooter.

However, prosecutors said several witnesses identified Myrick as the shooter.

Myrick, an admitted gang member, was recorded ordering hits on some of them for snitching.

“So that’s five different witnesses that you have threatened harm to,” Sperry said.

Myrick admitted he ordered hits on witnesses. His attorney said Myrick was a gang member, but said that didn’t mean he committed the crimes in the indictment.

As the court closed Wednesday, the jury got the case and will pick a jury foreman and start deliberating.

