Suspect admits to a previous crime after arrest.

May 6—A man who was arrested for shooting a laser at a Sheriff's aircraft, Norberto Lopez, has admitted to breaking into a vehicle, stealing a wallet and using credit cards to purchase items from the Hanford Lowes in January, according to Sheriff's officials.

On Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10:51 a.m., Kings County deputies were dispatched to the 13000 Block of 13th Road to investigate a vehicle burglary. The victim explained that while inside the Kings Dance Center, the rear window on their vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen from inside.

The wallet contained several credit cards the victim had since canceled due to the theft, however the credit card companies alerted the victim that the cards had been used at several nearby stores. Authorities obtained video footage from both the 7 Eleven located on 11th Avenue and the Hanford Lowes, which showed the suspect using the stolen credit cards. Deputies were unable to identify the suspect during that time.

During the booking process for the use of the laser in April, another deputy recognized Norberto as the subject in the surveillance videos using the stolen credit cards.

During an interview, Norberto admitted to breaking into the victim's vehicle, stealing the wallet and using the credit cards to purchase items from the Hanford Lowes. The case was submitted to the Kings County District Attorney's Office for the charges of vehicle burglary, fraudulent use of a stolen credit card, vandalism, and grand theft.