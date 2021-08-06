Suspect admits he shot, killed a man last year

Aug. 6—GOSHEN — A Goshen man has admitted to killing another man in a shooting last year.

Reynaldo Marin, 22, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony count of reckless homicide in a case stemming from the death of Jordan Garcia of Goshen.

Marin admitted he shot Garcia, 26, on the porch of an apartment home in the 600 block of S. 9th Street on the night of March 3, 2020.

Marin told the court he was wielding a handgun when he answered the door leading to his apartment. He said the porch was dark, and claimed he wasn't aware of who was on the porch at first. Yet in the dark, he said he panicked and, believing he was acting in self-defense, opened fire as he fell back into the doorway.

Garcia was shot and died from his injuries at Goshen Hospital a short time later.

Marin admitted he'd acted recklessly as he spoke to the court.

As part of his plea agreement, Marin faces a six-year sentence, with three years of prison time and three years of probation.

Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Marin. He then scheduled the sentencing hearing to be held Oct. 14.

SENTENCINGS

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court on Thursday. Among them, an Elkhart man faces about 20 years in prison for a burglary and for dealing drugs.

—Neil Jariett, 27, was sentenced as part of guilty pleas he made last month in two separate cases last month, one to a Level 2 felony count of burglary, and the other to a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine.

In the one case, Jariett had admitted he was armed with a shotgun when he and another man broke into a woman's home in Elkhart in January. Jariett also admitted he'd had at least 10 grams of meth he'd planned to sell when he was arrested in March 2020.

Under the plea agreement, Judge Christofeno sentenced Jariett to 20 years in prison and five years of probation in each case, but with the terms to run at the same time.

—Saul Rodriguez, 41, was sentenced to two years in the Elkhart County Jail and three years of probation as part of his guilty plea in a robbery case last month. The plea involved a Level 5 felony count of robbery.

Rodriguez admitted last month he'd intimidated a man and stolen his iPhone at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue downtown on Nov. 30, 2019.

The sentence also allows for Rodriguez to transfer his probation to Oklahoma once his jail term is up.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.