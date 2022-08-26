Suspect admitted killing Keli Collins in statement to Corning police

Brett R. Heffner, accused of killing 26-year-old Keli Collins of Corning, appeared to admit to the crime in two video interviews presented by prosecutors.

Heffner, 29, of Corning, appeared Friday before Corning City Court Judge Mathew McCarthy for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors showed the video recordings.

Heffner spoke first during an interview with New York State Police at the Hornell Police Department after he was taken into custody there Aug. 5, hours after police say he killed Collins at her Walter Smith Terrace apartment.

He repeated almost exactly the same statements about the killing in a second interview with Corning police outside Hornell PD as he was transferred to Corning police custody.

During the first interview at the Hornell Police Department, officers advised Heffner of his constitutional rights to remain silent and be represented by an attorney during questioning.

He acknowledged that and then began speaking.

In the videos, Heffner told police he killed Collins by first strangling her with his hands and arms, then using a cord around her neck.

He also said he expected to be caught and prosecuted, saying, "I don't care if it's 25 years to life."

In the video, Hefner made unsubstantiated claims against Collins, saying she had engaged in sexual abuse of minors.

Corning police said they were not aware of any allegations of that kind against Collins.

Steuben County Assistant District Attorney David Wallace said the case will next be presented to a Steuben County Grand Jury.

At about 1:12 a.m. Aug. 5, Corning police were dispatched to Walter Smith Terrace, formerly Stewart Park, for a report of an unresponsive woman, according to Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding. Collins was located and city police, firefighters and AMR Ambulance attempted life-saving measures.

Corning City Police began an investigation into the incident with the help of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.

Heffner and Collins knew each other, but not well, according to his recorded statements.

Corning City Police Lieutenant Carter Payne, Sergeant Tanner Rarrick and New York State Police Investigator Timothy Stewart each took the witness stand during the hearing to talk about elements of the investigation and interviews.

Heffner is being represented by Steuben County Public Defender David Kang, of Rochester. Kang did not extensively question the officers during the hearing, only asking them to confirm that the videos matched their recollection of what happened.

Following the hearing, Heffner was returned to the Steuben County Jail, where he has been held without bail.

In the wake of the killing, Keli Collins, a 2013 graduate of Corning West High School and the Corning-Painted Post High School Learning Center, was remembered as a mother and a friend by those who knew her.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Brett Heffner admits to killing Keli Collins in statement to police