Suspect in 'the aftermath' arraigned in connection to Martha's Vineyard robbery gateaway

EDGARTOWN ― A man accused of helping armed thieves who robbed a bank on Martha's Vineyard last week escape was arraigned at Edgartown District Court on Monday morning.

Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, was charged with accessory after the fact. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

"Based on the evidence that we have now, there's probable cause at least to show that Mr. Jones was involved in the aftermath of the robbery getaway," said assistant district attorney Michael Giardino in court.

Defense attorney Casey Dobel, who represented Jones in court, said the Commonwealth's argument "is, at best, a circumstantial case."

Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Monday afternoon at the Martha's Vineyard Savings Bank branch on Palmer Avenue in Falmouth.

"I understand that because of the nature of this case and the small town nature of Martha's Vineyard that people are looking for someone to blame. Mr. Jones is not that person," said Dobel.

Hon. Judge Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000. Jones must obey an 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew and wear a GPS tracking device if he makes bail.

What police say happened durign the bank robbery at 257 Edgartown Road?

On Thursday around 8:15 a.m., three people wearing all black or dark clothing forced their way into the Rockland Trust Bank. The bank is located at 257 Edgartown Rd. in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury.

The robbers were armed with semi-automatic handguns, according to Giardino, and bank employees were bound with duct tape and plastic restraints.

The robbers fled in a vehicle stolen from one of the tellers. They then drove the stolen car to the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest next to Martha's Vineyard Airport, where they abandoned it at 8:29 a.m.

Public Safety: Here's why Cape Cod police departments keep AR-15 style rifles in cruisers

Surveillance video shows a dark blue 2007 Honda Elantra with a missing driver’s side rear hubcap leaving the parking lot moments after, said Giardino.

"Through investigative measures, which included speaking with witnesses and observing surveillance video from multiple sources, it was determined the 2007 Honda Elantra was likely involved in the robbery," said Giardino.

Story continues

On Friday, police found the Honda, with Jones behind the wheel. He admitted to being in possession of the car for the past five weeks and to being in the parking lot where the employee's car was abandoned at approximately 8:20 a.m. the day of the robbery.

Access to DNA databases in question: DNA databases may help solve Cape Cod cold cases. What to know about privacy vs safety.

Giardino described Jones as evasive during questioning and said investigators saw a "green vegetation-like substance" on his shoes, saying it appeared similar to material found in the abandoned employee's vehicles.

Ultimately, a search warrant was executed for Jones' 2007 Honda Elantra. Investigators found three $100 bills, two of which display sequential serial numbers. Giardino said $100 bills were "among the denominations stolen during the robbery."

They also found one pair of white Nike sneakers and dark clothing similar to the clothing and items worn by the perpetrators, said Giardino.

He was arrested on Saturday.

Former professional soccer player, 'incredibly involved father'

Dobel called Jones "extremely motivated to fight what is at this time a very weak case against him."

Jones has come to Martha's Vineyard every year for at least five months since 2016, she said. He raises money to support his three children, who he cares for in Jamaica, she said.

She called him an "incredibly involved father" who coaches youth soccer, used to be a professional soccer player for Jamaica, and has no criminal record "here, Jamaica, anywhere." While on Martha's Vineyard, he works "seven days a week," she said.

"This is not somebody who is in any way shape or form a danger to the community and at the time, there are no allegations that he did anything except possibly help some people after the fact. There's no allegations that he was present at Rockland trust on that on the morning of November 7," said Dobel.

As the investigation unfolds, Giardino said additional charges for Jones are possible.

"At this point, the investigation does continue and is ongoing. Police are making efforts to continue to identify and locate the other people involved as perpetrators," said Giardino.

A probable cause hearing is set for Dec. 16.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Martha's Vineyard bank robbery suspect arraigned in Edgartown court