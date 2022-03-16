Suspect in ag crimes faces 48 felony charges

Mar. 16—It was only through sheer luck that a local private detective was able to provide Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies with information about a suspect they were trying to find, the investigator told The Californian on Tuesday.

The suspect is now facing 48 felony charges, as well as five misdemeanors that were filed Monday in Kern County Superior Court.

Christopher Williams is charged with 19 felony counts of stealing copper materials or cables, 19 felony counts of vandalism of more than $400 or more, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and other charges, including car theft. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, and is due back in court April 12 for his pre-preliminary hearing.

Williams initially evaded authorities Thursday, but he was arrested the same day after local private investigator Steve Urner tipped deputies to the location of Williams and his 16-year-old son.

An official with the KCSO Rural Crimes Unit declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. A spokeswoman for the KCSO confirmed that Urner provided information about the incident.

Urner said he had heard of Williams' alleged thefts from the agricultural community, and went looking for Williams in McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, Lost Hills, Buttonwillow and other areas before he was found.

"I've never seen anybody ... even in my law enforcement career, that had (48) felony charges hanging over his head," said Urner, who is a retired KCSO deputy.

The KCSO said deputies apprehended Williams and his 16-year-old son near Wasco Way and Highway 58. The teen was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant from Kings County, deputies said.

Urner said he initially heard about the alleged thefts from a private detective who is based in Visalia, Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency. Pipkin said he was investigating 13 similar incidents in the rural Kern and Tulare county areas.

A KCSO news release stated Williams is suspected to have targeted copper wires in agricultural water wells.

Story continues

The remoteness of these areas makes thefts of catalytic converters and other agricultural items a real problem, Pipkin said.

Pipkin said copper is among the most expensive metals per pound because of a shortage. Thieves can recycle the material and receive a large payout, he added.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.