Suspect in New Albany shooting faces murder charge

Jul. 7—NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man is facing a murder charge after a Fourth of July shooting.

Nicholas Bowerman, 18, is being held without bond in the Floyd County Jail after authorities say he shot 20-year-old Desjuann "DJ" Berry on Monday. Bowerman entered a not guilty plea at Wednesday's initial hearing in the Floyd County Circuit Court.

The suspect is facing a Level 1 felony for murder, as well as an additional penalty for illegal use of a firearm.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, the New Albany Police Department responded to a 911 call from Berry stating he had been shot and was dying. Dispatchers also received a call from Bowerman stating he shot a man and needed assistance, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The New Albany Fire Department and NAPD officers performed lifesaving measures when they found Berry suffering from a gunshot wound, and Berry was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bowerman told NAPD Sgt. Carrie East that he shot Berry twice and was trying to get his gun back from Berry "any way he needed to do it," according to the affidavit. He told police that he and a friend went to a grill-out at the apartment of friends on Erni Avenue in New Albany, and Berry was also present at the apartment. He told police that shortly before the shooting occurred, Berry had taken his 9-mm gun and holster off his hip, and Berry ran away. Bowerman also told police that he was given another 9-mm gun by the friend he went to the grill-out with.

The friend told police that Bowerman had asked for his gun and that he provided it to him.

The affidavit states that Bowerman then began to run after Berry before turning back to pursue him on his bicycle.

Berry hid behind a brick half-wall, and Bowerman said he could see the illuminated green laser from his own gun, indicating that Berry was there.

Bowerman told Berry to come out from behind the wall and return the gun, saying he wouldn't hurt him, according to the affidavit. The defendant then said Berry was walking away and was 20 feet from him when he first shot Berry.

"It's a tragedy, and in this case, our intention is to seek all legal remedies to pursue justice in this matter," said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.

A pretrial conference has been set for Aug. 16, and the pretrial has been set for Sept. 20. Although Floyd County Circuit Court Judge J. Terrence Cody set no bond for Bowerman at Wednesday's hearing, there will be a bond hearing at a future date.