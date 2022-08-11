Suspect in Albertsons Market robbery arrested after high-speed chase

Aug. 11—A high-speed chase Tuesday night ended with a one-vehicle crash and the arrest of a man suspected of robbing an Albertsons Market grocery store with a knife on Sunday.

Brett Armijo was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

The incident began at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday when a New Mexico State Police officer spotted a gray, four-door Subaru suspected of being used in a weekend robbery, according to a statement of probable cause.

The officer called for backup and tailed the car until more officers arrived. According to the statement, the officer received backup while the Subaru's driver approached the intersection of Espinacitas and Hopewell streets and tried to pull Armijo over.

However, Armijo fled, police said. According to the statement, two state police officers chased the Subaru for about 2 1/2 miles as the driver barreled through stop signs and red lights. Armijo drove at speeds exceeding 95 mph "with no regard for public safety," according to the statement.

The pursuit ended when Armijo crashed near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Sawmill Road — close to the Albertsons Market at St. Francis Drive and Zia Road he is suspected of robbing Sunday night.

Armijo ran, according to the statement, but was caught by state police. His three passengers were also detained.

During a pat-down search of Armijo, officers found several blue pills suspected to be fentanyl.

Armijo told police he ingested 15 fentanyl pills prior to the chase and admitted to having robbed the Albertsons Market on Sunday, according to the statement. He said his girlfriend also took part in the robbery but did not want to provide law enforcement with her information.

Armijo was taken to the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, according to the statement, and booked into the Santa Fe County jail after being medically cleared.

Court records show Armijo has been charged with numerous felonies since 2013. He has been convicted multiple times for attempting to commit a felony — possession of a controlled substance and armed robbery — and bringing contraband into jail.

Armijo has also had a number of charges dismissed in the past due to being ruled not competent to stand trial, according to court records.