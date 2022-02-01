Suspect in Albuquerque vehicular homicide jailed in Luna County Detention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The individual suspected of a hit and run, killing a seven-year-old boy in December in Albuquerque has been arrested by the United States Marshal Service and the Albuquerque Police Department.

Sergio Almanza surrendered and was arrested by the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force (USMS-SWIFT). Almanza is suspected in the fatal hit-and-run that killed seven-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya.

He was booked on Monday into the Luna County Detention Center in Deming, NM. He is charged with Vehicular Homicide (causing great bodily harm by vehicle), Fleeing the Scene of an Accident and Tampering with Evidence.

On December 12, 2021, Bhattacharya was with his family as they walked in the crosswalk at Central Ave. and Tingley Drive SW, after attending the River of Lights show, at the Albuquerque BioPark. Albuquerque Police Department Investigators determined Almanza was driving an illegal off-road vehicle along Central Avenue as he sped through a red light and struck Bhattacharya and his father.

The driver fled the scene going westbound on Central. The investigation was initiated by the Albuquerque Police Department and an arrest warrant was issued for Almanza's arrest. The fugitive apprehension case was recently turned over to the United States Marshals Service.

Crime Stoppers also played a pivotal role, by generating tips from the public that enabled investigators to identify Almanza as the suspect. Shortly after the incident, investigators served a warrant at Almanza's home in Belen and determined he had fled.

This arrest is the result of joint efforts involving the USMS-SWIFT, including the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Department of Corrections-Probation & Parole (STIU), and the United States Marshals Service.

“This arrest is the result of a lot of teamwork – within APD, and with our partners at the U.S. Marshals Service, the District Attorney’s Office,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “I promised Pronoy’s parents we would do everything possible to bring this suspect to justice.”

“Taking this defendant into custody is a testament to great teamwork with all our partners and our hope is that it will give the victim’s family a sense of peace, “said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. “Sadly, nothing will ever bring their son back, but our hope is that they will find some comfort,” she added.

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: Suspect in vehicular homicide jailed in Luna County Detention Center