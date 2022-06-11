Suspect is alive, but police release few new details after chase, shooting in Meridian

A day after a police shooting involving multiple agencies, law enforcement officials have not provided much new information about who was involved or what exactly took place.

On Friday afternoon, the Meridian Police Department released the experience and ranks of five police officers — three from Boise and two from Meridian — who discharged their weapons after pursuing a suspect. But the Meridian Police Department said their names would not be released until after the Critical Incident Task Force investigation concludes, which could take several months.

The suspect, who was shot by officers after exchanging gunfire with them, remains alive, according to Meridian police spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston, but his name and condition have not been released. Johnston said Friday that she did not have other information on the man, who has been identified only as a white male.

Seven law enforcement officers were involved in incidents with the same suspect about 10 miles apart Thursday, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Boise Police Department was informed of a shooting involving Idaho Department of Correction parole officers on West Shields Avenue, north of State Street in Boise, Boise Police Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The Department of Correction tweeted Thursday that two probation and parole officers were involved in a shooting and that an injured man fled the scene. Spokesperson Jeff Ray declined Thursday to reveal whether the IDOC officers were injured, and it’s not known why IDOC officers were interacting with the man to begin with.

Authorities also said Thursday that the suspect stole a car before he was pursued by police, first on Eagle Road and then heading south on Meridian Road. The three Boise and two Meridian officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect on Broadway Avenue, where he had turned after driving on Meridian Road, and he was taken to a local hospital, police said Thursday.

No Meridian or Boise officers were injured, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said.

Of the five officers who fired their weapons, three have spent a combined 61 years in law enforcement. The limited information released by the Meridian Police Department said the police were:

A 26-year-old male Meridian officer with five years of total experience, three of them in Meridian.

A 41-year-old male Meridian sergeant with 21 total years, 17 of them in Meridian.

A Boise corporal with 23 years of experience, all with BPD.

A Boise sergeant with 17 years, all with BPD.

A Boise officer with nearly four years, all with BPD.

Reporters Sally Krtuzig and Ian Max Stevenson contributed.