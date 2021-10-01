Suspect in alleged assault on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant to remain in custody

Rosemarie Bernardo, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·3 min read

Oct. 1—The 32-year-old man accused of punching a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant twice on a Sept. 23 flight was ordered to remain in custody by a federal judge today.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader held a detention hearing this morning for Steven Sloan Jr. at Honolulu federal court via telephone from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center on charges of assault and interference with a flight crew.

Trader ordered Sloan remain detained to mitigate any risk of danger he may pose to the community or to himself.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren Ching said Sloan should be detained, citing the suspect's mental health issues and drug use.

"Given the defendant's current situation and this is based on the fact that the government is alleging that this this was an unprovoked attack as well as the defendant's mental health issues which included at least admissions that he's been hearing voices for the last two weeks and that there's reporting that someone who knows him also said that he's been hearing voices for the last four weeks. Given his drug use and the safety issues which I won't detail that are contained in the pretrial services report with regard to him as well as the safety of others, the government agrees that at this time, he should be detained, " Ching said.

Federal public defender Salina Kanai pointed out that Sloan has no criminal history nor any history of violence.

"I do understand the court may have some things that give it pause, " Kanai said. "There's recent use of drugs. There's some mental issues potentially and of course the nature of the allegation. But I think those three things alone should not be barriers in a case where this is a non-presumption case."

Kanai noted there are conditions of release that can be fashioned to mitigate the risks such as a substance abuse treatment program, mental health counseling and GPS monitoring, if necessary.

The alleged unprovoked attack occurred on Hilo-bound Flight HA 152 on the morning of Sept. 23 shortly after its departure from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The flight attendant was walking down the aisle to collect trash when Sloan, who was seated in a sixth-row aisle seat, punched him in the chest, according to an FBI affidavit.

Soon after, Sloan arose from his seat and pulled his right hand back as if he was going to punch him again. The flight attendant attempted to cover his body when he felt a punch to the back left side of his head.

Sloan then sat back down "as if nothing had happened, " the affidavit said.

The flight carrying 80 passengers and five crew members was diverted back to Honolulu, where deputy sheriffs boarded the plane and arrested him.

Born in Hawaii, Sloan has been living in Molokai for the past 10 years where he has family members who currently live there.

During today's hearing, Trader said there are factors that may be appropriate for his release such as his lack of a criminal record and ties to the community.

"The court however is very concerned with his current situation, in particular, most importantly his current mental health condition. That coupled with admitted substance abuse issues really gives the court a significant amount of concern as to whether or not he can safely be released into the community, " he added. "While the circumstances of this offense are alarming, what's most concerning is the sort of unprovoked nature of the alleged conduct in this case."

Sloan's next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, pretrial services will be asked to address the possibility of a dual diagnosis treatment setting for Sloan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears' Attorney Speaks Out After Dad Jamie Is Suspended as Her Conservator: 'We're All Very Happy'

    Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate on Wednesday after 13 years

  • US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market. Claims rose unexpectedly by 11,000 last week to 362,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, though economists had been expecting claims to go in the opposite direction. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose for the first time in seven weeks to 340,000.

  • Can't bear the cuteness: Brother bears doze off together

    Brown bear siblings, named JB and Patron, lie down and fall asleep at the same time in footage captured on September 21 by the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, where they live.

  • Indigenous protest in Paraguay's capital erupts in violence

    Indigenous groups demonstrated in Paraguay's capital Wednesday against a law that makes it a crime to invade private property, and the protest escalated into violence that authorities said saw seven police officers injured, four cars set on fire and other acts of vandalism. The unrest began when the 80-member Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment to the land invasion law that would increase the penalty to six years in prison from four for those who illegally occupy private property. Indigenous groups often invade properties to press their demands that land be given to poor farmers.

  • Flight carrying Americans from Kabul departs UAE bound for U.S.

    A group of American citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to the United Arab Emirates from Afghanistan flew out of the Gulf state bound for the United States on Thursday, the country's foreign ministry said, after being temporarily held up for vetting. The Department of Homeland Security had denied U.S. landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 evacuees, said organisers of that earlier flight -- one of several that emerged from ad hoc networks that formed to bolster last month's chaotic evacuation operation from Afghanistan. But the State Department said on Wednesday that more than 100 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated to Abu Dhabi from Afghanistan aboard the charter flight were expected to fly on to the United States on Thursday.

  • Justice Department inspector general finds 'widespread' failures in FBI surveillance requests

    The inspector general's review is an extension of a 2019 examination that found errors in requests targeting ex-Trump adviser Carter Page.

  • Australian state leader quits over corruption investigation

    The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit Friday after an anti-corruption watchdog revealed it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. Numbers of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak during October as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June.

  • Mitch McConnell's Bogus Argument For Refusing To Raise The Debt Limit

    The Senate Republican leader is trying to rewrite history as he leaves Democrats to avert an economic catastrophe on their own.

  • Canada court paves way for Indigenous kids to receive billions after Trudeau appeal rejected

    Canada's Federal Court on Wednesday upheld a human rights tribunal ruling ordering the government to compensate First Nations children who faced discrimination in the welfare system.Why it matters: The ruling clears the way for billions of dollars in compensation for affected Indigenous families. It's the latest breakthrough in a yearslong battle for justice for Canada's Indigenous peoples.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Canadian Human Righ

  • Why it's so hard to recycle electric-car batteries

    An electric-car battery can weigh thousands of pounds. As more electric cars hit the road, the race is on to find a sustainable way to deal with these batteries once they die. One startup uses a high-tech shredding system to recycle battery waste. But it can't recover all the valuable metals from it just yet.

  • Japan's next leader sets sights on wage hikes to fuel growth

    Fumio Kishida, the man soon to become Japan’s prime minister, says he believes raising incomes is the only way to get the world’s third-largest economy growing again. Kishida says he wants to promote a “new capitalism” that would be more equitable, with fairer distribution of national wealth — the only way to get frugal Japanese families to spend more. “Unless the fruits of growth are properly distributed, a ‘virtuous cycle of growth and distribution’ cannot be realized,” he told reporters after he overwhelmingly was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday.

  • Meridian home builder won $36.6 million auction for Caldwell farmland. What went wrong?

    “We’re in a different market than before and are working to navigate through the high cost of land, current home prices and what’s best for our community.”

  • 'You Can't Make This Stuff Up': Afghan Girls' Soccer Team Got Out Thanks to Luck, Tenacity and Unlikely Allies

    Nic McKinley tells PEOPLE that the operation was backed by a range of nonprofits, the government of Portugal — and an unlikely source in conservative radio host Glenn Beck

  • U.S. Fishermen Are Making Their Last Stand Against Offshore Wind

    “They are, in some sense, mutually exclusive.”

  • PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

    Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek.

  • ACLU lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019

    Sheriff’s deputies punched a Black man so brutally while booking him into a north Louisiana jail two years ago that they broke his nose and left eye socket, civil libertarians said in challenging Louisiana's one-year statute of limitations on lawsuits alleging police abuse. Jarius Brown, who had been arrested by a state trooper on a stolen vehicle charge in 2019, was so traumatized by the unprovoked attack that he dared not speak to the ACLU of Louisiana until recently, legal director Nora Ahmed said in an interview Tuesday. The jailhouse beating took place in the DeSoto Parish seat of Mansfield, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Shreveport, on Sept. 27, 2019.

  • George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

    Statues of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and John Lewis were unveiled Thursday in New York's Union Square. The statues by artist Chris Carnabuci are part of an art exhibition called SEEINJUSTICE. (Sept. 30)

  • Rams Relocation Litigation Grows More Problematic for NFL

    The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]

  • AOC's teary Iron Dome meltdown dampens her chances against Schumer

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tarnished her chances of a potential Senate run against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after she was filmed crying on the House floor following a vote to give another $1 billion to Israel to restore its Iron Dome missile interception system.

  • Biden's Energy Policy Can't Be Blamed For Soaring Gasoline Prices

    Gasoline prices have shot up in recent months, and with crude prices remaining at elevated levels, many are pointing the finger at the Biden Administration, but is the White House really to blame for expensive gasoline?