Suspect in alleged KC parental kidnapping case turns himself in, police say

The day after an Amber Alert was issued following the alleged parental kidnapping of an 8-month-old at gunpoint, Kansas City police announced the suspect turned himself in to authorities.

Police were searching for 21-year-old Markelv Avery after he allegedly took his baby, Malani Avery, at gunpoint, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of North Belmont Boulevard around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday after the child’s mother told police her baby was taken by force. Just before 1 p.m. that afternoon, officers located the baby safe.

Malani was not with the suspect when she was found.

Thursday evening, police announced the suspect responded to a patrol station. Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for KCPD, said detectives are working to compile case information and will work with prosecutors to determine potential charges.

No charges have been filed as of Friday morning.