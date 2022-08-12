Suspect allegedly admits to other robberies when picked up for Tri-Cities carjacking

Three people are in jail, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his car at a Tri-Cities gas station. When they were picked up, investigators say one suspect began answering questions about a completely different robbery.

The victim of the initial carjacking told police he was at the Rocket Mart gas station at 5308 W. Canal Drive on July 29 when two men and a woman in a green dodge truck pulled up.

The victim told police a young white man took his wallet, keys and some electronics items at gunpoint. That man and the woman then left in the victim’s 2003 Toyota Corolla and the other man left in the truck they arrived in.

Pasco police found the Corolla a few hours later at the Tahitian Inn at 2724 W. Lewis St. in Pasco. They did not find the suspects at the time, but were able to view security camera footage showing the suspects arriving in the stolen car.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Gina Maria Perez, 38, and identified the green truck used in the robbery being stolen from Columbia County.

The young white man was identified by the street name “Wombat” which, with the help of Lake County, Mont., law enforcement, led Kennewick investigators to identify him as Coree Preston Colby-Cadieux, 22.

Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 8, the green truck was found at the Klamath Court Mobile Home Park in Kennewick.

When officers arrived Colby-Cadieux was standing next to the stolen truck. Investigators said he spoke with officers and admitted he had been involved in the robbery. The other suspect who drove away in the truck during the robbery was identified as Ronald Mitchell, 33.

Court documents say Colby-Cadieux told officers that Perez told him to rob the man, and he used a knife, not a gun. He said the robbery was Perez’s idea, and afterward they drove to the Tahitian hotel. Colby-Cadieux was arrested at the time.

The next day, Aug. 9, Mitchell and Perez were found at the Riverpointe Apartments in Richland, at 2550 Duportail St.

After being read his rights, investigators said Mitchell admitted to involvement in a separate robbery with Perez and Colby-Cadieux on Aug. 8, said the documents. He said he stole some items from a Ford truck, and pepper sprayed the owner.

He claimed the owner hit him first and he was defending himself. He also told investigators that Perez forced him to commit the crime.

Perez claimed someone named “Jessica” told her she could borrow the green truck.

All three are being held in the Benton County jail awaiting court appearances.

Colby-Cadieux is being held on one count of suspicion of first-degree robbery. Perez is being held on investigation of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding.

Mitchell is being held on one count of suspicion of second-degree robbery.