Suspect allegedly admits to theft, denies pulling knife

Jan. 18—A man facing a felony robbery charge in Flathead County District Court allegedly admitted stealing from a Kalispell store, but disputed accusations that he threatened employees with a knife.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Martin Phillip Rose III, 48, the same day as the alleged Jan. 10 robbery. He is being held in the county jail with bail set at $350,000, according to detention center records.

Martin allegedly walked into a First Avenue East business just before 3:30 p.m. and left with several items without paying. According to court documents, two individuals — one identified as a store employee — confronted Rose after following him out of the store.

The pair later told Kalispell Police officers that Rose allegedly pulled out a knife with a silver or chrome blade and said, "I'll [expletive] stab you." As the duo backed away, Rose fled into another nearby business, court documents said.

Officers tracking Rose met with an employee of that business who said a man entered earlier, dropped several bags of items and ran out. By then the Sheriff's Office had joined the manhunt and deputies found Rose at a third business, this one on the corner of Main and Idaho streets, court documents said.

During a search, deputies allegedly uncovered a pocket knife and a pair of scissors on Rose. While Rose admitted stealing from a store, he denied making threats, court documents said. Still, he acknowledged possibly brandishing the pair of scissors, according to court documents.

A search of district court records shows that prosecutors brought Rose up on two felony theft charges in separate cases in 2022. The two were combined in a single plea deal signed and filed in late August. In exchange for pleading guilty to both counts of felony theft, Rose received two suspended five-year sentences with the state Department of Corrections. They were to run concurrently.

But both of the cases were reopened in late December after Rose allegedly ran afoul of the conditions of his suspended sentences. According to the violation report prepared by his probation and parole officer, Rose's criminal history includes drug possession, obstruction of justice and felon in possession of a firearm as well as multiple instances of burglary, forgery, counterfeiting and identity theft.

Rose is scheduled to appear before Judge Danni Coffman on Jan. 19 for his arraignment. His revocation proceedings begin the same day.

