Suspect who allegedly dragged state trooper in Brockton found dangerous, held without bail

Bail was denied Friday for the suspect seen on camera dragging a state trooper while trying to leave a traffic stop in Brockton.

Derek Lobo, 31, was arrested on assault and motor vehicle charges in Brockton last month by the same trooper he allegedly dragged down Montello Street as he sped away from a traffic stop around 6:00 p.m. the night before, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Troopers say they pulled over Lobo for an expired inspection sticker. After approaching his vehicle and running a computer check, Lobo’s license status was allegedly expired and non-renewable. Authorities then say Lobo refused to exit the vehicle after being prompted. One of the troopers tried physically removing him from the car when Lobo hit the gas, dragging the trooper with him at a high rate of speed.

Video shared by the law enforcement agency showed Lobo driving away in the middle of the traffic stop and the trooper clinging to his vehicle before tumbling into the middle of the street.

The Plymouth County DA’s Office says the trooper was dragged a city block while Lobo weaved toward oncoming traffic. The trooper sustained minor injuries but the high rate of speed shredded his uniform.

State Police attempted to follow Lobo, who they say was traveling an estimated 80 miles per hour through downtown Brockton. Due to the dangerous speeds, the pursuit was terminated.

A short while later, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section responded to an address on Brentwood Avenue, the address Lobo allegedly gave troopers when he was pulled over. He was not at the home, according to police, but they were able to locate the same black Mercedes parked in the driveway as well as his black designer cross-body bag.

Troopers allegedly found 10.8 grams of suspected fentanyl in the bag.

Police issued a warrant for Lobo on assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and trafficking in fentanyl. He was later found at a residence on Union Street and was taken into custody.

Lobo is due back in court on October 31.

Brockton Man Who Fled Stop And Dragged MSP Trooper Found To Be Dangerous, Held Without Bail pic.twitter.com/F3R9ovSjxS — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) October 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

