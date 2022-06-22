Suspect allegedly grabbed knife, hatchet before dogs attacked SCSO deputies, records show

A man was arrested after an incident in which two dogs were shot and killed after attacking Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 8500 block of Bethuel Road in Millington.

SCSO said the deputies were responding to a call about a man they described as a “violent mental consumer”.

When deputies approached the man in his yard, two dogs attacked a deputy, according to SCSO.

One deputy shot the dogs, and they both died.

According to an affidavit, three deputies had gone to a mobile home at the back of the residence to speak with the suspect, identified as James D. Lockett, 32.

Lockett reportedly grabbed a knife and hatchet and told officers to leave.

He refused to put down the weapons and told officers he would not speak with them.

According to the affidavit, Lockett said he would lunge at officers and the only way he was leaving was in a body bag.

Police said Lockett attempted to sick his dogs on the deputies several times.

Officers were able to talk Lockett out of the residence, but he resisted attempts to be detained.

Deputies pepper-sprayed Lockett and took him to the ground.

That’s when the two dogs attacked and were shot and killed, records show.

Lockett is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting official detention.

