Suspect allegedly injured deputies during arrest

Jan. 4—A 28-year-old faces multiple counts of assault on a peace officer after allegedly injuring a pair of Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies during a New Year's Day arrest near Kalispell.

Douglas Trent Zellers is scheduled to appear in Flathead County District Court before Judge Amy Eddy on Jan. 11 for his arraignment on the pair of felonies. Assault on a peace officer carries a penalty of between two and 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

Zellers picked up the charges after deputies responded to Country Way about 1:17 a.m. for a disturbance call, according to court documents. Arrested, Zellers allegedly grew aggressive as authorities attempted to put him in a patrol vehicle.

During the ensuing struggle, Zellers allegedly headbutted one deputy and kicked another in the torso. Both deputies reported suffering pain with one also complaining of shortness of breath, court documents said.

Prosecutors described Zellers as "extremely combative, vulgar and uncooperative" in charging documents. He also smelled of an alcoholic beverage, according to court documents.

