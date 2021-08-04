Suspect allegedly involved in violence outside Pentagon faced charges in Georgia and wanted to join Marines

Suspect allegedly involved in violence outside Pentagon faced charges in Georgia and wanted to join Marines
Kaelan Deese
·2 min read

A man suspected of allegedly fatally stabbing a Pentagon police officer outside the building's Metro stop on Tuesday previously attempted to join the U.S. Marines and faced charges in Georgia for aggravated battery and terrorist threats, among other counts, according to authorities.

The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly revealed by authorities, was killed on Tuesday after investigators said he stabbed an officer several times in the neck. Charges are still pending, but several law enforcement officials reportedly confirmed the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Georgia resident Austin William Lanz, according to multiple outlets.

Lanz enlisted in the marines on Oct. 9, 2012, but was "administratively separated" on Nov. 2, 2012, "and never earned the title Marine," Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger told the Washington Examiner.

In April, authorities arrested him in Atlanta on criminal trespassing and burglary charges, according to a booking report from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office obtained by the Washington Examiner.

PENTAGON POLICE IDENTIFY OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY DURING ATTACK

As deputies attempted to book him in the county jail, he allegedly attacked a deputy by dislocating his thumb and damaging the officer's taser beyond repair, a criminal warrant obtained by NBC showed.

Lanz allegedly called on deputies to fight him and "verbally stated he wanted to fight all the present deputies, stating the deputies were 'gay' for ganging up on him and asking to have his restraints removed so he could fight them one-on-one," the warrant said, adding he "had to be restrained by multiple deputies."

Lanz was charged in April with two counts of aggravated battery against police, a count of making a terrorist threat, and a charge for rioting in a penal institution, according to the records.

At least three people were wounded during the Tuesday attack outside the Pentagon, including Officer George Gonzalez, who was later pronounced dead, according to radio transmissions from the Arlington County Fire Department.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted the Pentagon Force Protection Agency but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Pentagon, violence, death, Police

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Suspect allegedly involved in violence outside Pentagon faced charges in Georgia and wanted to join Marines

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Procession Held After Officer Killed in Violence Outside Pentagon Building, Reports Say

    Police in Washington held a procession after an officer was reported to have died following a violent incident outside the Pentagon building on August 3.Multiple local news reports said an officer died after being stabbed at a transit center and a suspect was shot dead by law enforcement at the scene.“This morning at about 10:37 am a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the Metro bus platform. Gunfire was exchanged and there were several casualties,” officials said in a press conference. The Pentagon was temporarily placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.This is a developing story. Credit: Mark Horak via Storyful

  • Police officer and suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

    A police officer was killed and multiple other people were wounded in a violent incident by a transit station near the Pentagon on Tuesday.

  • Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

    A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after someone attacked the officer on a bus platform shortly after 10:30 a.m. The ensuing violence, which included a volley of gunshots, resulted in “several casualties,” said Woodrow Kusse, the chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which is responsible for security in the facility. The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia.

  • FBI identifies police officer, attacker killed in violence outside Pentagon

    George Gonzalez was killed during what officials called a "shooting event" near the Metro bus platform just outside the Pentagon on Tuesday.

  • Man arrested in mistaken identity case locked in Hawaii mental health hospital for two years

    Joshua Spriestersbach was released after being locked up for two years and eight months and forced to take psychiatric drugs Joshua Spriestersbach, who was wrongfully arrested for someone else’s crime and then committed to a state hospital, was released in January 2020. Photograph: AP A homeless man wrongly arrested for a crime committed by someone else and locked up in a mental health hospital for nearly three years was quietly released, recent court documents in Hawaii show. In a court petitio

  • Texas leaders raked in millions from energy companies after the collapse of the state electrical grid in February, report shows

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott raised $4.6 million from energy industry contacts, per the Texas Tribune. His second-in-command raked in nearly $1 million.

  • Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

    Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from the trial of Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state murder charges for kneeling on Floyd's neck as the Black man pleaded for air. Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin. An attorney for Thomas Lane filed a motion asking to join in his co-defendants' request.

  • Police officer killed in incident outside Pentagon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A police officer was killed and several other people were injured in an attack outside the Pentagon on Tuesday, forcing the building to go briefly into lockdown, officials said. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said an officer had been killed at a public bus stop outside the building in Arlington, Virginia, but the cause of death was not released. Chief Woodrow Kusse, head of the Pentagon's police force, told reporters several people were injured in the incident.

  • SC senator says state’s top lawyer is hurting public health on USC mask mandate letter

    There was no need to “needlessly insert yourself into the business of the university,” State Sen. Dick Harpootlian told state AG Alan Wilson.

  • Warden at NYC federal jail charged with killing husband

    The associate warden at the federal jail in New York City has been charged with killing her husband after she shot him in the face in their New Jersey home. Antonia Ashford is the associate warden at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which houses British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein who is facing sex trafficking charges. Ashford, 44, was charged with murder and weapons possession after police found her husband dead in their Jackson Township home around 2:15 a.m. Monday, prosecutors said.

  • Biden White House, under pressure from Democrats, responds on evictions

    Responding to political pressure from Democratic leaders and progressives in Congress to extend the federal ban on evictions that expired Saturday, the Biden administration announced Monday new measures to prevent evictions -- but they fell short of the full extension Democrats pushed for, with White House officials continuing to argue they're constrained from doing more by a Supreme Court ruling. "This is a president who really understands the heartbreak of eviction," Gene Sperling, a senior advisor to Biden and American Rescue Plan coordinator, said at an afternoon White House press briefing.

  • Mets' Luis Rojas gives updates on Javier Baez's heel and Brandon Nimmo's late scratch

    Mets manager Luis Rojas gave updates on Javier Baez and Brandon Nimmo following Monday's loss to the Miami Marlins.

  • Judge berates Capitol rioter: ‘Your vote doesn’t count any more than anyone else’s’

    The rioter took a plea deal but did not escape a lashing from the judge

  • Kumar Rocker and Mets don't sign contract, MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news that Mets #10 draft pick Kumar Rocker and the team have not reached a deal before the 5 pm deadline. Martino says it's impossible to speculate without knowing what information the Mets were working with that lead them to this decision.

  • The Disappearance of Kristin Smart: What Happened and What’s Next

    Twenty-five years after Smart went missing, a prime suspect is charged with murder

  • Physician group pushes for preoperative COVID-19 tests even among vaccinated

    The guidance comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus sparks fresh infection outbreaks in the United States, especially in communities with low vaccination rates. ASA, a network of over 54,000 anesthesiologists and researchers, said the updated guidance is critical as even fully vaccinated people, with or without COVID-19 symptoms, may potentially transmit the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month released data from a study of an outbreak in Massachusetts in which it said three quarters of those infected had been fully vaccinated.

  • Driver in fatal hit-and-run was on drugs, prosecutors say

    A driver who is accused of fleeing the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian in Taunton on Tuesday faced a slew of charges in court, including operating while under the influence of drugs felony homicide.

  • Warden at jail housing Ghislaine Maxwell charged with killing her husband

    Roderick Ashford was shot in the face and was declared dead on the scene

  • Report: Jimmy Butler to sign maximum extension with Heat; PJ Tucker to leave Milwaukee for Miami

    Jimmy Butler's contract extension is expected to be worth $184 million over four years.

  • Giants OL Joe Looney retires just days after signing

    Giants OL ﻿Joe Looney﻿ has surprisingly retired just days after signing with Big Blue.