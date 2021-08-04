Suspect allegedly involved in violence outside Pentagon faced charges in Georgia and wanted to join Marines

A man suspected of allegedly fatally stabbing a Pentagon police officer outside the building's Metro stop on Tuesday previously attempted to join the U.S. Marines and faced charges in Georgia for aggravated battery and terrorist threats, among other counts, according to authorities.

The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly revealed by authorities, was killed on Tuesday after investigators said he stabbed an officer several times in the neck. Charges are still pending, but several law enforcement officials reportedly confirmed the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Georgia resident Austin William Lanz, according to multiple outlets.

Lanz enlisted in the marines on Oct. 9, 2012, but was "administratively separated" on Nov. 2, 2012, "and never earned the title Marine," Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger told the Washington Examiner.

In April, authorities arrested him in Atlanta on criminal trespassing and burglary charges, according to a booking report from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office obtained by the Washington Examiner.

As deputies attempted to book him in the county jail, he allegedly attacked a deputy by dislocating his thumb and damaging the officer's taser beyond repair, a criminal warrant obtained by NBC showed.

Lanz allegedly called on deputies to fight him and "verbally stated he wanted to fight all the present deputies, stating the deputies were 'gay' for ganging up on him and asking to have his restraints removed so he could fight them one-on-one," the warrant said, adding he "had to be restrained by multiple deputies."

Lanz was charged in April with two counts of aggravated battery against police, a count of making a terrorist threat, and a charge for rioting in a penal institution, according to the records.

At least three people were wounded during the Tuesday attack outside the Pentagon, including Officer George Gonzalez, who was later pronounced dead, according to radio transmissions from the Arlington County Fire Department.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Pentagon Force Protection Agency but did not immediately receive a response.

