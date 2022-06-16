Suspect allegedly pawned diamond ring stolen in smash and grab at JC Penney

A suspect was arrested after a smash and grab involving roughly $30,000 worth of jewelry stolen from a local JC Penney.

On April 29, Memphis Police officers responded to a theft call at JC Penney inside Wolfchase Mall on Germantown Parkway.

A group of men had smashed display cases and took numerous trays of jewelry, valued at around $30,000, according to an affidavit.

Video showed five men smashing the cases with hammers.

The suspects then got into an older grey GMC Envoy with drive-out tags, police said.

Police released video of the incident on social media.

On May 21, CrimeStoppers received a tip naming Quintaurus Harris as a suspect, according to the affidavit.

On June 10, police located a GMC Envoy at Norris and Norris Cove matching the description from the incident.

Police stopped the car for improper display of vehicle tag; Harris was behind the wheel.

Records show Harris had a suspended license.

The vehicle was towed.

On June 14, Harris and another person spoke with police about getting his vehicle released from the impound lot.

He was taken into custody.

The other person identified Harris as one of the suspects smashing the glass case with a hammer at JC Penney, records show.

She said Harris had given her a diamond ring that she knew he could not afford, police said.

She also said she and Harris had driven to Mississippi and pawned the ring for $500.

Harris is charged with Theft of Property $10,000 - $60,000 and Burglary of a Business.

