Suspect allegedly shot, killed Indianapolis man because he thought victim had been following him for days
An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder following a deadly shooting outside a downtown hotel.
Video Transcript
JESSE WELLS: Hearing a single gunshot Tuesday night, a security guard at the Sheraton Hotel ran outside and saw a man on his knees in the street. With the suspect standing above him, that gunman quickly walked away. And the victim told the guard he had been shot before passing out and later died.
PHIL BURTON: This was an unfortunate incident that occurred last night. This is not a random act.
JESSE WELLS: In fact, according to this affidavit, after police arrested the homeless suspect, Dominic Johnson, the 35-year-old told police he believed the victim had been following him for three days. And someone else told him the victim was after him. Johnson also allegedly stabbed another man inside the Wheeler Mission in January. Court records in that case showed Johnson was charged with battery. And a warrant was issued but never served.
Despite those two incidents, crime numbers overall in downtown remain lower than any other district in the city.
PHIL BURTON: Out of all the six districts downtown, it still only represents 3%, if not less, than all the total violent crime in the city. So we're still pretty safe downtown.
JESSE WELLS: The shooting outside the Sheraton marked the first homicide in the downtown district this year. By comparison, last year saw an unusual spike, with seven homicides. While 2019, 2018, and 2017 each saw either two or three killings.
PHIL BURTON: Unfortunately, we may have one or two homicides per year. And, obviously, one homicide in the entire city is one too many. So we just want individuals to just make better choices.
JESSE WELLS: The suspect remains behind bars tonight in the Marin County Jail, where he's being held without bond. Jesse Wells, Fox59 News.