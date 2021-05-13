Suspect allegedly shot, killed Indianapolis man because he thought victim had been following him for days

An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder following a deadly shooting outside a downtown hotel.

Video Transcript

JESSE WELLS: Hearing a single gunshot Tuesday night, a security guard at the Sheraton Hotel ran outside and saw a man on his knees in the street. With the suspect standing above him, that gunman quickly walked away. And the victim told the guard he had been shot before passing out and later died.

PHIL BURTON: This was an unfortunate incident that occurred last night. This is not a random act.

JESSE WELLS: In fact, according to this affidavit, after police arrested the homeless suspect, Dominic Johnson, the 35-year-old told police he believed the victim had been following him for three days. And someone else told him the victim was after him. Johnson also allegedly stabbed another man inside the Wheeler Mission in January. Court records in that case showed Johnson was charged with battery. And a warrant was issued but never served.

Despite those two incidents, crime numbers overall in downtown remain lower than any other district in the city.

PHIL BURTON: Out of all the six districts downtown, it still only represents 3%, if not less, than all the total violent crime in the city. So we're still pretty safe downtown.

JESSE WELLS: The shooting outside the Sheraton marked the first homicide in the downtown district this year. By comparison, last year saw an unusual spike, with seven homicides. While 2019, 2018, and 2017 each saw either two or three killings.

PHIL BURTON: Unfortunately, we may have one or two homicides per year. And, obviously, one homicide in the entire city is one too many. So we just want individuals to just make better choices.

JESSE WELLS: The suspect remains behind bars tonight in the Marin County Jail, where he's being held without bond. Jesse Wells, Fox59 News.

Recommended Stories

  • Boy, 9, killed in lightning strike left sweets on police cars to cheer officers up during lockdown

    Tributes have poured in for Jordan Banks, who died after being hit by lightning while playing football in Blackpool.

  • Man killed in shooting during fight with teens

    The suspect has now been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, deputies said.

  • Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in charge

    In a dramatic shift that comes amid fighting in the Gaza strip and clashes between Jewish and Arab citizens in Israel, right-wing kingmaker Naftali Bennett has announced he will no longer seek an alternative government to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Why it matters: Bennett had been on the verge of a power-sharing deal with centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid that would have made him prime minister for two years until Lapid rotated into the job. Without Bennett, Lapid has no path to a majority, and Israel will almost certainly head for its fifth election since 2019 with Netanyahu still in his post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: After yet another indecisive election in March, Netanyahu had the first opportunity to form a government but failed to do so. The mandate then passed to Lapid last week, leaving Netanyahu in his most vulnerable position politically since he became prime minister in 2009.In addition to convincing Bennett to join forces with his center-left bloc, Lapid also needed the support of an Arab party to reach a majority. Thus he was also negotiating with Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Islamist Ra'am party.Driving the news: Those negotiations were suspended after the fighting in Gaza started on Monday, with Abbas suspending his participation and Bennett also wavering.Just as the crisis made it politically difficult for Abbas to consider joining the next Israeli government, it also increased the pressure on the conservative Bennett to reject any pact with Ra'am, which is a sister movement to Hamas.Bennett announced on Thursday that an alternative government was no longer on the table, and said he would instead negotiate with Netanyahu over a potential right-wing government.He cited the "emergency situation" in Israeli cities that have both Israeli and Arab citizens, which he said "demands the use of force and sending the military into the cities” — something that would be impossible in a government backed by Ra'am.Lapid gave a speech shortly thereafter and said Bennett was making a mistake. He stressed that he would continue to try to form a government for the 20 days remaining in his mandate. “If we can’t, we will go for an unneeded election and we will win," Lapid said.Between the lines: The collapse of the alternative government shows the deep effect the inter-communal violence in Israel has had on the country’s politics, far beyond the fighting in Gaza.What’s next: The expiration of Lapid's mandate will be followed by a 21-day period in which any member of the Knesset can form a government if they can get the support of 61 members of the 120-member body.During this period, Netanyahu is expected to try and pass a law to change the electoral system to allow prime ministers to be directly elected. Bennett could potentially strike a deal with Netanyahu to merge his Yamina party with Netanyahu's Likud to get prime spots on the Likud electoral list.Worth noting: Netanyahu will likely wage the next election campaign while standing trial for corruption.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • More than a dozen GOP-led states are ending federal unemployment benefits early

    More than a dozen Republican-led states have announced they are terminating their involvement in federal pandemic-related unemployment programs early. Driving the news: Many of the states' governors cited worker shortages. But some experts say it's the job climate, including pandemic-era factors, and not unemployment benefits that is determining when and how people return to work.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe federal assistance programs, which include extra $300-a-week payments, are set to expire on Sept. 6. The pandemic-era programs also offer unemployment to those typically ineligible, including gig workers.The states that have announced an end to the federal COVID-related benefits include: Alabama, effective June 19Arizona, effective July 10Arkansas, effective June 26Idaho, effective June 19Iowa, effective June 12Mississippi, effective June 12Missouri, effective June 12Montana, effective June 27 The state will instead offer one-time $1,200 return-to-work bonuses to workers who accept jobs and complete a month of paid work. North Dakota, effective June 19South Carolina, effective June 30South Dakota, effective June 26Tennessee, effective July 3Utah, effective June 26Wyoming, effective June 19Our thought bubble, via Axios' Courtenay Brown: The floodgates are open. While policymakers and economists spar over whether generous jobless benefits are keeping would-be workers at home, more and more states are moving ahead to cut them off.Go deeper: States enter the unemployment frayLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Independence man accused of shooting girlfriend to death during argument, charges say

    A witness told police the man admitted to the killing but claimed it was self-defense.

  • Driver catches fire after hoarded gas in vehicle explodes during chase, SC cops say

    The driver told deputies “that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk.”

  • Proud Boys leader received Covid-19 stimulus loans worth $15,500

    Enrique Tarrio received two paycheck protection program loans intended for small businesses, for ‘security systems services’ Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, has long been criticized as a key promoter of disinformation about the pandemic and measures to counteract its spread. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Government records show that Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the far-right Proud Boys group, received two federal government-backed paycheck protection program (PPP) loans worth a total of $15,500, the Guardian can reveal. Tarrio, based in Miami, Florida, was approved for an initial loan of $7,750 on 30 March, and a succeeding loan for the same amount on 16 April. The loans were issued to Henry Tarrio, an anglicized form of his name which he has used on other occasions. The Proud Boys began as an organization protesting against political correctness and boosting their idea of masculinity and grew into a rightwing group that embraced street fighting. Earlier this year, Canada named it as a terrorist entity. It is seen as having played an important role in the 6 January attack on the Capitol in Washington DC. In the loan documentation, which was obtained by the news non-profit ProPublica, after a Freedom of Information Act battle with the Small Business Administration, Tarrio is described as an independent contractor, working in the “Security Systems Services” industry, but the document names no associated business entity. Additional information provided to the Guardian by ProPublica shows that the street address on the loan application is associated with both Tarrio and one of the LLCs for which he is named as an officer in Florida state records. Those records show Tarrio as an officer in a number of inactive LLCs, including “SPIE Security LLC”, “Fund The West LLC” and “Proud Boys LLC”. In a questionnaire he completed for the Ballotpedia website in the course of an abortive 2020 congressional run, Tarrio described himself as the proprietor of “several companies that were involved in the surveillance and security industry”. However, Tarrio was not found to be a licensed security officer in a search of Florida state records. Another company, “Warboys LLC”, was voluntarily dissolved on 7 April. Records show Tarrio as the registered agent for that company, and Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordean as officers. Biggs, also of Florida, and Nordean, of Washington state, are jointly facing federal conspiracy charges relating to their alleged participation in the riot at the Capitol. In the lead-up to those events, Tarrio was arrested and charged over weapons offenses and the alleged vandalism of a Black church in Washington DC at a previous election-related rally. Following these charges, Tarrio was banned from entering Washington DC, and did not participate in the 6 January protests. No other Florida-based businesses are associated with the Proud Boys leader in that state’s public records. PPP loans were first issued under the Cares Act in 2020, under the Trump administration, as a stimulus measure to an economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program was revived in January 2021 under the Biden administration, and businesses were able to apply for loans up to 31 March. Tarrio’s loan was issued as part of the second round of PPP funding. One criterion for eligibility was that recipients not be a “business concern or entity primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities”. PPP loans are forgiven where it can be shown that at least 60% of money was spent on payroll costs. Independent contractors can use the loans to replace claimed lost earnings, and apply for forgiveness in order to keep the money. Although Tarrio took federal stimulus money, he has long been criticized as a key promoter of disinformation about the pandemic and measures to counteract its spread, including masks and lockdowns. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic’s first wave, counter-terrorism researchers at the Middlebury Institute noted that Proud Boys-related platforms showed “widespread engagement with violent conspiracy theories, disinformation, and promotion of narratives that downplay the Covid-19 pandemic”. Tarrio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

    BEIRUT/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels as the nation grapples with a deep economic crisis. The company, which supplies 370 megawatts (MW), or about a quarter of Lebanon's current supply, told the government this week it would have to shut down unless there were moves towards settling the issues. The shutdown threatens longer daily power cuts across the heavily indebted nation, which did not have enough capacity to meet demand even before Karpowership's move on Friday.

  • Passengers miss India-Australia flight because of COVID-19

    Around half the passengers due to arrive on a flight from India to Australia on Saturday after a two-week travel ban have been grounded because they either have COVID-19 or are considered a close contact of someone who does. The Australian government-chartered Qantas flight is capable of flying home 150 Australian citizens and permanent residents stranded in India. It will be the first passenger flight between the two countries since Australia imposed a travel ban on April 30.

  • Prince Harry's Planned Trip to the UK for Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling Is in "Serious Doubt" Now

    "I personally don't think Meghan will return to the UK..." 😳

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Show Recovery as Inflation Fears Subside

    The S&P 500 recovered quite nicely during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see the market recover after the fears of inflation got out of hand a few days ago.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk's fascination with Dogecoin continues

    Today’s headlines: Elon Musk Dogecoin efficiency tweet pushes prices up again, Framework’s modular DIY laptop is available to pre-order and Nokia relaunches a flip-phone in the US.

  • I wanted out of Royal family ‘job’ in my 20s, says Prince Harry – it was like living in a zoo

    The Duke of Sussex has compared life in the Royal family to a mix between being on The Truman Show and being in a zoo. He admitted that he realised in his 20s that he did not want the “job” or to be a part of that “operation”, having seen what it did to his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Prince Harry, 36, said it was when he started therapy, following a conversation with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that “the bubble burst” and helped him “pluck his head out of the sand,” realising he needed to use his position of privilege to help others. In a wide-ranging, 90-minute interview with American actor Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke described how he was told he needed help as a child, his lack of self-awareness when he was “going wild” in his younger years and how the feeling of helplessness was his “achilles heel”. He said he had “always felt different” and suggested he felt far more connected with people he had met in Africa and on other continents than those within the confines of the palace. The Duke, who was promoting his new AppleTV series about mental health, The Me You Cannot See, appeared to criticise the way he had been raised by his father, revealing he had deliberately adopted a different parenting method to “break the cycle” of pain and suffering. Privilege The Duke acknowledged that he was born into a life of great privilege, which had given him “the most unbelievable front row seat” as he travelled around the world, seeing people who were suffering and developing empathy. He said: “My education was not at school, my education was about meeting people across the Commonwealth. “The reality is, you meet these kids and go into these communities all over the world and it just puts it into context and that’s why I feel more comfortable being able to discuss my own struggles now, because I do it to help other people.” He said he did not consider it “complaining” but sharing his own vulnerabilities and experiences, because in doing so, he knew that it would have a positive impact on someone else’s life. The Duke said he felt “way more connection” to those “emotionally free people and systemic free people” he had worked with in Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. “The privilege does give you blinkers,” he said. “Mine were never particularly on straight. I’ve always felt different.” He credited his late mother for that feeling, saying the impact she had on him in the short time they had together was “huge” because all she wanted to do was to ensure they had as normal a life as possible. The Duke suggested that the fairytale dream of princes and princesses was out of step with reality. “My wife had the most amazing explanation to that: ‘You don't need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess.’ “And that’s coming from her own lived experience. We got together and she was like 'wow, this is very different to what my friends at the beginning said it would be’.”

  • Micah Parsons set to start Cowboys minicamp at middle LB

    The first-rounder says he'll start the team's rookie camp at the position he played in college and is already scouting the 2021 schedule.

  • Coal industry sees relevance in tech embraced by Paris climate agreement

    The coal industry is betting it can survive the decarbonization of electricity and industry and keep fossil fuels in the mix by leaning on carbon-capture technology, the head of the World Coal Association told Reuters. Such methods are a key part of the Paris Agreement on climate change, said the organisation's chief, Michelle Manook, and will help keep coal relevant as governments and companies quicken efforts to cut emissions that are warming the planet and polluting the world's densely populated cities. The Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, calls on the world to cut emissions as soon as possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a threshold scientists say can prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

  • British enthusiasts restoring WW2-era LTV that spent 74 years buried

    If things go as planned, they'll dig out a second LVT from the same field in the coming years. News channel Lincolnshire Live explained about 30 LVTs were used to build a temporary dam in 1947 after floods ravaged parts of southern Lincolnshire in 1947. Working in treacherous conditions, five LVTs were swept away by flood water and assumed to be forever lost.

  • Sheep Dog Trials, Lexington Singers and a strawberry festival highlight weekend events

    The popular event returns to Masterson Station Park. It’s one of the nation’s top stock dog events. Here’s all the details if you want to go.

  • MGM Resorts to Return to 100% Occupancy on Las Vegas Casino Floors

    MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is the latest Las Vegas casino operator to be allowed by regulators to return to 100% occupancy ahead of the July 1 target date for all of the industry to operate at full capacity. Earlier this month, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) became the first casino to return to 100% capacity on its gaming floors after 88% of its employees received COVID-19 vaccinations. Nevada had previously raised the capacity limits from 50% to 80%, and is planning to let all casinos go to full capacity by the summer.

  • Samantha Bee Breaks Down Just How Crazy America’s Gun Laws Are

    TBSAs mass shootings in the U.S. return to their disturbing pre-COVID frequency, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee aired a special episode on Wednesday about gun violence, why it has become the norm in this country, and how to put an end to it.Bee began “Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns” by noting some statistics that by now shouldn’t be surprising: that Americans have 40 percent of the world’s privately owned guns despite making up only 4 percent of the global population, that there are more guns than people in the U.S., and that the number of gun murders nationally far surpasses that of other developed countries.This is partly due to the ease with which one can buy a gun, as well as the availability of certain types. To portray the many faults with this status quo, Bee recalled a past public safety issue that also claimed thousands of lives before people decided to do something about it.“For the first few decades of the auto age, driving fatalities were seen as inevitable,” Bee explained. But deaths, she pointed out, have decreased steadily since the 1970s. “That didn’t just happen; we made it happen through measures like federal safety standards and decades of really weird messaging about seatbelts.”A clip then played of a handful of sometimes odd yet nevertheless effective public service announcements regarding the safety device.“Our country saw a public health crisis in driving fatalities and we didn’t just give up because it was too hard to address. We decided it was important,” Bee said. “But what if we had never demanded [change]?”Trevor Noah Has a Message for Israel: ‘What Is Your Responsibility?’In this vein, Bee then tasked a mechanic with “defiling” her minivan to see what it would look like and how it would function if it was regulated as little as firearms are.At the conclusion of the episode, it was revealed that the car’s seat belts had been ripped out. State safety inspections or emissions tests were no longer required. Driver’s licenses and registrations had been shredded. And these were just a few of the changes.“Gun manufacturers are masters of disguise when it comes to hiding how dangerous their weapons really are,” Bee said. “They add gadgets like lasers to create the illusion that this deathtrap is a video game or a toy. So [instead of an airbag], we added bubbles.”Ultimately, Bee ditched what was left of her minivan, not seeing much use for it anymore.“When something can so easily kill, we make common sense changes to ensure everyone’s safety… even though now I have no way of getting home.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What to know as Las Vegas casinos flip to 100% capacity

    Major Las Vegas casinos along The Strip flipped to full capacity without social distancing. What does this mean for tourists planning Vegas trips ?