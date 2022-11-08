Suspect allegedly shot man twice during custody exchange at Kroger

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a custody exchange at a local Kroger.

On Sept. 13, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at a Kroger in the 4700 block of Riverdale Road.

Officers were told four to five shots were fired in the parking lot, according to an affidavit.

They later found a victim with two gunshot wounds to his upper right arm at St. Francis Hospital.

He told police he and his cousin were meeting his children’s mother for a custody exchange and there had been an argument, records show.

That’s when police say Cameron Lester pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the victim and his cousin.

Lester is charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: