Suspect allegedly shot at repo man, ran from Memphis police

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a repo man who was attempting to repossess his car.

The incident happened June 2 in the 4600 block of Knight Arnold, where a man reported he attempted to repossess a 2008 Lexus LS460 for B&C Towing.

The victim said a man armed with a gun was standing near his tow truck, according to an affidavit.

He said he heard one shot, and the tow truck was hit in the rear.

The armed suspect then got into the Lexus and drove west down Knight Arnold.

The vehicle had an active tracker, and was tracked to to the area of Airways and Pecan Circle, police said.

An officer saw the suspect, identified as Adarius Green, standing near the Lexus and ordered him to get on the ground.

Green instead ran away and was apprehended after a foot chase.

Police found a gun under the driver’s seat of the Lexus, according to the affidavit.

Green has prior felony convictions, records show.

He’s now charged with Aggravated Assault, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Evading Arrest.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: