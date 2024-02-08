Suspect allegedly stole 20-plus Apple products from Target stores, West Sacramento police say

The West Sacramento Police Department arrested a suspect accused of stealing more than 20 Apple products from multiple Target locations.

A suspect is accused of trying to falsely return two iPads and four iPad pencils at a Target in West Sacramento on Wednesday and fled with the items after store employees denied the request, police said in an online post.

Target employees confronted the suspect, who dropped the items and allegedly ran before being caught by officers, police said.

Officers found 20 iPad Pros and other Apple products in the suspect’s car that were still factory-sealed and suspected of being stolen, police said online.

The suspect is accused of thieving from two Targets on Wednesday and a total of eight Targets, adding up to a total of $15,000 in losses, police said.

Officers said they also found $9,200 in cash during their retail theft investigation.