Suspect allegedly stole electronics, assaulted security guard at Walmart, police say

Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an assault and shoplifting incident at Walmart.

On Sept. 12, MPD officers responded to a Walmart at 5255 Elvis Presley Boulevard, where they were told a suspect stole electronics and assaulted a security officer.

The suspect was described as a man, 6′3″ tall, 180 lbs., wearing a gray shirt, blue baseball cap, and white tennis shoes.

MPD released a video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

