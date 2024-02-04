Suspect allegedly stole over $31,000 worth of items from Target in Southern California

A suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing over $31,000 worth of merchandise from a Target store in Silver Lake.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Krause, 34, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Jan. 31, police responded to a Target located on the 600 block of North Dillon Street at around 5:20 p.m.

Store officials said Krause entered the retailer and took over $700 worth of merchandise. He then exited the store without paying for the items, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and spotted Krause in the parking lot. He was taken into custody and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

A photo of the arrest shows a variety of stolen beauty products including shampoos, hair oils, root touch-up items and more.

A suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing over $31,000 worth of merchandise from a Target store in Silver Lake. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The store’s asset protection team told LAPD that Krause had reportedly stolen around $31,872 worth of merchandise from the store over a seven-month period.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft and is being held on $35,500 bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.