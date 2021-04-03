Suspect who allegedly stole Williams Valley school van caught

Christine Lee, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 3—A man suspected of stealing a Williams Valley School District van and deliberately hitting two vehicles last month has been captured.

Gregory A. Daniels, 44, of Williamstown, was found and apprehended Friday by authorities in Ormond Beach, Florida, following several incidents of criminal activity, state police at Lykens said in a release Saturday.

The investigation began March 25, when officers were called to the 200 block of East Market Street in Williamstown, Dauphin County, for a report of a criminal trespass.

At the scene, Daniels illegally entered a vacant property and was driving a vehicle stolen in South Carolina, police said. A short time later, an officer saw him sitting in the vehicle and ordered him to get out. Daniels then fled and was pursued by police.

The pursuit continued at high rates of speed into the Weiser State Forest, where, police said, he stopped and then ran into a wooded area. A handgun, which Daniels could not legally possess, was found at the scene and collected as evidence and a warrant was issued for Daniels' arrest.

On March 26, police said, Daniels stole a van from school district property and intentionally struck another occupied vehicle head-on, then intentionally rear-ended another vehicle in Williamstown before fleeing. The van was later recovered in Jefferson Township, Dauphin County.

Daniels is facing charges in Florida relating to the criminal incidents and is awaiting extradition to Dauphin County to face numerous charges in the March incidents, police said.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Daniels in the release.

Contact the writer: clee@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6028; @Cleespot on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Spezza scores in shootout, Maple Leafs beat Jets 2-1

    Jason Spezza scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. The veteran forward corralled a rolling puck before deking Connor Hellebuyck and tucking it in the small gap between the goaltender’s outstretched pad and the post. “I just tried to make a good move and outwait him,” Spezza said.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.The train was full, carrying around 350 people, the fire department said.Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, it added.

  • Record-Setting $49 Billion Asia IPO Boom Is Likely to Taper Off

    (Bloomberg) -- As in the U.S., initial public offering activity out of Asia has had its strongest-ever start to a year. That frenzy for new shares is likely to taper off as demand falls back to earth in the next few months.Asian companies, like their global peers, notched their best first quarter for listings ever, thanks to a flood of liquidity during the pandemic, super-low interest rates, and rallying stock markets. The firms raised $49.3 billion through first-time share sales at home and abroad -- a 154% jump over the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.IPOs globally raised an unprecedented $215 billion, with almost half of that haul coming from the record wave of issuance by special-purpose acquisition companies in the U.S.Now, a global rotation out of highly-valued tech and health-care stocks that have dominated market activity, as well as fading excitement around SPACs in the U.S., is clouding the outlook for new deals.“Inevitably, there is a mark to market of comparable valuations,” said William Smiley, co-head of equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Asia ex-Japan. “In terms of our pipeline, there hasn’t been any significant impact from the recent rotation, but opportunistic issuance may have decelerated.”Asia’s IPO space faces an added challenge: the travails of Chinese tech firms, which dominate fundraising in the region. These companies are facing a crackdown against monopolistic practices at home and are also in focus as U.S.-China tensions keep rising. Last month, for instance, the U.S. moved forward with a law that could result in Chinese firms that don’t comply with U.S. auditing standards being kicked off American exchanges.The red flags are already there, with the investor mania seen earlier this year for deals like the one by Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology starting to die down.Chinese fintech company Bairong Inc., which raised $507 million, delivered the worst debut in three years among $500-million-plus Hong Kong IPOs when it fell 16% on Wednesday. U.S.-listed Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. and video-streaming service Bilibili Inc. raised a combined $5.7 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong in March but had lackluster debuts.In contrast, investors were seen scrambling for a piece of Kuaishou’s $6.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, the biggest listing globally so far this year, and Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion float.READ: Cracks in Global IPO Market Emerge at Quarter’s EndHealthy ShakeoutThat said, muted investor appetite for listings isn’t affecting the queue of hopefuls.Online music company Tencent Music Entertainment Group, micro-blogging service Weibo Corp. and online travel service Trip.com Group Ltd. are among U.S.-traded Chinese companies seeking so-called “homecoming” listings in Hong Kong. These secondary listings, seen as a hedge against Sino-American tensions, raised $17 billion in Hong Kong last year and have amassed $6.4 billion so far in 2021.“The secondary listing trend will continue but what should be interesting to see is whether new issuers who ultimately want to get to a dual listing, perhaps consider seeking a dual primary listing in Hong Kong and the U.S. from the start rather than doing a primary U.S. listing, waiting two years and then coming to Hong Kong for the secondary listing” said Francesco Lavatelli, head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Chase & Co.Tech and health-care firms make up the bulk of the listing pipeline in Asia, say bankers, even without the “homecoming” cohort, many of whom opted for U.S. listings because of the American investor base’s greater familiarity with new economy stocks. Among them: health-care startup WeDoctor, which is planning a multi-billion dollar Hong Kong IPO and China’s Uber-like startup Full Truck Alliance, which is looking into a $1 billion U.S. listing.“The pipeline remains quite robust but is centered around tech and growth stocks, which are obviously seeing a little bit of a re-rating,” said Tucker Highfield, co-head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific at Bank of America Corp. “The thesis of good companies being able to buck the trend of volatility will continue and there’s capital available.”Ultimately, less frothy markets and a cooling of the IPO investor mania may actually be welcome.“Entering a more balanced market environment isn’t a bad thing. It can extend the issuance cycle and work to keep excesses in check,” Smiley said. “If there is going to be correction, you want it to be fast - a prolonged downturn kills issuance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commentary: MLB can honor Negro Leagues by moving All-Star game to Kansas City

    MLB should consider moving its All-Star game to Kansas City, honoring the Negro Leagues after the pandemic shut down its 100th-year celebration.

  • Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case

    Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine. A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 3

    “Un-American to its core.” Gov. Henry McMaster and fellow Republicans speak out against vaccine passports.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'

    The contestants were greeted with not one, but two surprise guests!

  • Nicola Coughlan responded to the news Regé-Jean Page won't be in season 2 of 'Bridgerton' with a cryptic tweet

    While some 'Bridgerton' fans were disappointed to learn the Duke would not be in season 2, Nicola Coughlan says there's a lot more drama to come.

  • Teen arrested after videos of attack against Asian couple surface online

    The 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree assault, Tacoma, Washington, police said in a statement.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire Saturday as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater ...

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Angels' pitcher Buttrey unexpectedly retires from baseball

    Los Angeles Angels reliever Ty Buttrey has retired from baseball, saying he's lost his affection for the game. The right-hander was one of the key pieces of the Angels' bullpen the past three seasons, but he struggled with control problems during spring training and was optioned to the team's alternate training site.

  • Capitol Police officer, suspect dead after driving into barrier: What we know

    One Capitol Police officer has died and another is hospitalized after Noah Green allegedly drove his car into a barrier outside the Capitol.