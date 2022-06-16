Suspect in mass murder threat that cancelled Missouri schools is in custody

Police in Missouri on Wednesday announced they had arrested the person accused of threatening a mass shooting, causing at least eight Kansas City-area school districts to cancel all activities.

The Blue Springs Police Department said there is no threat to the public. A statement from the county prosecutor released by police said the suspect, who it did not name, is charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

Police got a call at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from someone who saw a "suspicious Snapchat post, where the individual made a comment which threatened 'killing people — mass murdering.'"

Police said no location was specified, and later announced they had been "made aware of a threat regarding a mass shooting, and have been working with other law enforcement agencies to locate the individual who made the general threat."

"In these times it is best to proceed with caution and be aware of surroundings, but not to panic or jump to conclusions," they added.

The Blue Springs School District, about 19 miles outside Kansas City, Missouri, posted on Facebook an hour later that all school activities would be canceled Wednesday.

"We know this will be a burden to many of our families, and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff and schools safe," the district said in a statement.

Seven other districts — Lone Jack C-6, Grain Valley Schools, Fort Osage School District, Oak Grove R-VI School District, Independence School District, Odessa R-VII and Lee's Summit R-7 School District — followed in canceling summer school, day care and camp activities Wednesday.

Many specified that the threat was not made against their districts, but closures would take place out of an abundance of caution.