Suspect in alley assault charged with pointing gun at witness, child

Jul. 7—An apparent assault Saturday of a woman in an alley near downtown Joplin led to the arrest of the suspected assailant in the pointing of a gun at a witness and her 2-year-old child.

Police Capt. Will Davis said a woman called police to report seeing a man holding another woman down with a gun to her head early Saturday night in an alley in the 100 block of North Byers Avenue.

Joseph A. Martin, 35, of Joplin, some time later was arrested and charged with two felony counts of assault in the pointing of the gun at the witness and her child, and with resisting arrest.

The witness told police that when the other woman's assailant saw her watching what was happening, he turned his attention to her, pointed the firearm at her and demanded her cellphone. Davis said when she she told him that she did not have a phone, he purportedly pointed the gun at her 2-year-old daughter.

At that point, the woman he had been holding down with the gun to her head told him to stop and he went after her again, grabbed her by her hair and started pulling her down the alley, the witness told police.

The original victim was still at the scene when officers arrived, but the suspect had fled, Davis said. The woman he had been holding down was not cooperative, did not wish to press charges and initially gave police a false name, Davis said.

Fingerprinting of the woman determined her identity and as having outstanding warrants for a parole violation and other offenses in Linn and Jasper counties, Davis said.

Police said Martin was arrested after he was seen in the area later the same night, and a police dog tracked him to some bushes, where he was arrested after a tussle with the dog.

Davis said Martin was treated by paramedics at the scene of his arrest for dog bites.