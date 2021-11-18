Suspect in Amish buggy hit-skip taken into Ashland County Jail, awaiting charges

Police

ASHLAND -The Ashland County Sheriff's Office arrested a Mansfield man in connection with the hit-skip crash involving an Amish buggy Oct. 27, according to an Ashland County Sheriff's Office news release.

Over the last few weeks, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office has followed up on tips and information received from citizens in reference to this crash that occurred on U.S. Route 42 near Ashland, the release said.

A 43-year-old male and 8-year-old juvenile were ejected from the buggy and taken to a hospital for minor injuries, while the vehicle left the scene and authorities were looking for that vehicle, the October T-G story on the incident reported.

According to the release, the Ashland Police Department received a call that led APD detectives and sheriff deputies to a local business where the suspect worked. After questioning, he was taken into custody and transported to the Ashland County Jail to await official charges, the release added.

As of Thursday afternoon, charges haven't been filed, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Suspect in October Amish buggy hit-skip brought to jail