UPDATE: Suspect in Anderson bank robbery arrested

Sep. 24—ANDERSON — Police have arrested an Anderson man on suspicion of robbing a local bank.

Raymond Johnson, 32, of Anderson was arrested after a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. Friday at 14th and Jackson streets. Jackson was driving a gold Monte Carlo that matched the description of the get-away vehicle from the robbery, according to Anderson police.

Johnson has been preliminarily charged with robbery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. Thursday to the First Merchants Bank branch, 1526 E. 53rd St., where a man entered the branch, jumped onto the counter and demanded money.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a single shot in the bank, according to police. There were no injuries from the gunshot.

The culprit obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled eastbound on foot before getting into a car and driving away.

