Suspect in Anderson standoff wanted for parole violation in drug case

Apr. 7—ANDERSON — The Anderson man arrested by the Indiana State Police SWAT Team following a four-hour standoff on Wednesday is being detained at the Madison County jail.

Barry Willis, 47, was wanted on a parole violation which had a nationwide extradition, according to Coley McCutcheon, the public information officer for the Pendleton District.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday parole agents and ISP detectives were tracking Willis in the Anderson area, McCutcheon said in a press release.

"They were able to visually identify him outside a residence located at 1324 Menifee Street," according to the press release. "Parole agents attempted to make contact with Willis, but he fled inside the residence."

The homeowner, who was inside the residence, was able to escape without injury. He cooperated with law enforcement and verified Willis was the only occupant remaining inside the residence, according to the press release.

Once it was determined Willis had barricaded himself inside, officers set up a perimeter and requested the assistance from the Indiana State Police SWAT team.

Negotiators and SWAT team members attempted for over an hour to make contact with Willis by using a PA system.

Eventually the SWAT Team deployed tear gas into the house. The team also used a K9, a drone and a robot to enter the house.

Those tools were unsuccessful in locating Willis, according to the press release.

McCutcheon said Thursday that Willis was hiding in an attic bathroom that didn't have a stair case.

He said a portion of the second-floor exterior wall was removed on the west side of the house to insert additional tear gas.

The original charges associated with his arrest were dealing methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

Willis was sentenced in 2017 in Madison Circuit Court to five years at the Indiana Department of Correction on the charge of dealing in methamphetamine and two years for possession of methamphetamine.

Story continues

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Thursday he was awaiting paperwork from the Indiana State Police to determine if any additional charges would be filed.

Willis was detained in the Madison County jail for 11 days in December for a parole violation.

Willis pleaded guilty in 2015 to dealing in methamphetamine and in 2013 to charges of forgery, theft and resisting law enforcement.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.